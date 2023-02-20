Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Twilio by 450.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after buying an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

