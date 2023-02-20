Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.30.
Twilio Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
