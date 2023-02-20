UBS Oconnor LLC Buys Shares of 18,083 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMC opened at $185.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.68. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

