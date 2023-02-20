UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 85,791 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

LUV stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Raymond James cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

