United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $283.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $283.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $255.76 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total value of $2,148,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.56, for a total transaction of $2,148,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total value of $2,355,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,420 shares of company stock valued at $56,744,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

