Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,946,000 after buying an additional 1,075,428 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 20.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,796,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,129,000 after purchasing an additional 979,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 88.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,673,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 785,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after acquiring an additional 761,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.46 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -420.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also

