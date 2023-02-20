Veritable L.P. Buys 138 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 413,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,733,000 after buying an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 763.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.69.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $110.76 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 97.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

