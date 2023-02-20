Veritable L.P. Decreases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 42,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 854.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 106,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 over the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.