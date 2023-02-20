Veritable L.P. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $496.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

