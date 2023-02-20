Veritable L.P. Has $1.41 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,061,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,437,000 after buying an additional 230,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %

FISV stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

