Veritable L.P. Has $1.41 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Down 0.5 %
FISV stock opened at $115.37 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day moving average is $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
