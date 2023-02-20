Veritable L.P. Has $971,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,220 shares of company stock worth $2,747,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

AMETEK stock opened at $146.49 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

