Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 6.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

