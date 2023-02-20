Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after acquiring an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE stock opened at $168.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.