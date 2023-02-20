Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after buying an additional 381,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,325,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

YUM opened at $132.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.