Veritable L.P. Sells 109 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,944,000 after buying an additional 158,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,649,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,979,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $788,126.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,293 shares of company stock valued at $22,201,397 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $194.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $202.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

