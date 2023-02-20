Veritable L.P. Sells 1,274 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $281.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.81 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

