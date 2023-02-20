Veritable L.P. Sells 465 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $111.18 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

