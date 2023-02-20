Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.9 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

