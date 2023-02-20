Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €27.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Wacker Neuson Stock Performance

WAC opened at €19.91 ($21.41) on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €12.84 ($13.81) and a 1-year high of €23.22 ($24.97). The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

