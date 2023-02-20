Walmart (WMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

