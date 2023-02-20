Warburg Research Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
HHFA stock opened at €12.88 ($13.85) on Friday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €10.78 ($11.59) and a 1 year high of €21.34 ($22.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40.
About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.