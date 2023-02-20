Warburg Research Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.98) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HHFA stock opened at €12.88 ($13.85) on Friday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €10.78 ($11.59) and a 1 year high of €21.34 ($22.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

