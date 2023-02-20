Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

