Western Midstream Partners (WES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,061,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 233.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 426,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 298,439 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

