33,274 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 146.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 1,110,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 61.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,813,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after buying an additional 688,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $19,929,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

