4,437 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

