4,690 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in NCR by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in NCR by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NCR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

NYSE NCR opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.