5,105 Shares in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CONMED by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of CONMED by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Stock Down 0.4 %

CONMED stock opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.52. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

