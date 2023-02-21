5,504 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,503,000 after buying an additional 149,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Owens Corning by 22.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Owens Corning by 139.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,149,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 668,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Trading Down 1.7 %
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens Corning Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- The Real Super Bowl Winner: DraftKings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.