698 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock worth $779,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.38. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

