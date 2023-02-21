8,009 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Loews

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on L shares. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

