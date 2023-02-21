9,123 Shares in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

