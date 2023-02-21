956 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.45. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last three months. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

