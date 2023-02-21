Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,914,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Accretion Acquisition by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 171,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,174,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENER opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

