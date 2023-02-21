Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

