Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,927 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Aflac stock opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

