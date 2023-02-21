AGL Energy Limited (AGLXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.
AGL Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of AGLXY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.
About AGL Energy
