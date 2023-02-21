Airgain (AIRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
AIRG opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
