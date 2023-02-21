Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Piper Sandler

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.61. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.