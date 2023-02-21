Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Alector Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $813.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.
About Alector
Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.
