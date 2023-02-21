Alector (ALEC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $813.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Alector

About Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Alector by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Alector by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

