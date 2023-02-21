Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,787,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,359,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.