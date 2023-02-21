Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIMGet Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

