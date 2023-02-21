Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

ALNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.72.

ALNY stock opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

