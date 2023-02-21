AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMC opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.12.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $377,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock valued at $73,220,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

