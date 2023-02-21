AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $109.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s current price.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE AMN opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.