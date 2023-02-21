AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.29% of AnaptysBio worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $250,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 21.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $767.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AnaptysBio Profile

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.