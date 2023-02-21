Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE:NLY opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

