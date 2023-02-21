AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
AppHarvest Stock Performance
AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 15.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AppHarvest by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AppHarvest by 420.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
