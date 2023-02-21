AppHarvest (APPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 15.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AppHarvest by 284.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AppHarvest by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AppHarvest by 420.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AppHarvest during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AppHarvest

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

