Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 38.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 266,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

