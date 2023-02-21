Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Applied Molecular Transport Stock Performance
Shares of AMTI stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.07. Applied Molecular Transport has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $11,024. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Molecular Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.