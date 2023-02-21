AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATR opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 866.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $59,104,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after buying an additional 77,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

