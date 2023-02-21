Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.67.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aqua Metals

In other news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 534,245 shares of company stock valued at $375,334 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.