Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aqua Metals
In other news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Kanen acquired 150,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $110,226.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,748.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,780.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 534,245 shares of company stock valued at $375,334 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aqua Metals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
